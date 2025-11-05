© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 5, 2025 at 7:14 AM MST

Ucross has welcomed its first ever culinary artist in residence. The Sheridan Press reports Brendan Basham had spent time at Ucross before, first as an author and then as a chef. While he was experimenting with local produce and protein in the kitchen this time around, he also got to work on his second novel.

A Garland man has clambered up and carved down mountains on every continent. The Powell Tribune reports Dick Fennell just wrapped up seven years of traveling the world to ski on every continent, including Antarctica, and going to Asia twice. And Fennell didn’t take the easy way up, either – he climbed. He accomplished his goal just before celebrating his 70th birthday.

Casper has a new place to sit in the shade and learn. The Casper Star-Tribune reports volunteers recently helped plant 79 new trees in just over two dozen varieties for its new Sage Park Arboretum project. The young trees will help beautify the park while also serving as a place for local schools to teach kids about what species can grow in Casper. It’s the third arboretum in the state.

And, according to The Action Network, Wyoming is the tenth best place in the country to see tonight’s full supermoon, known as the Beaver Moon.
