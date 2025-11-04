Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 4

A Casper-based Girl Scout has received the highest honor in the organization. Oil City News reports Olivia Conner created the “An Infinity for Learning” website and earned her Girl Scout Gold Award. The site has free resources for teachers who work with students with Autism.

Rainbow trout in the North Tongue River may have more of a fighting chance thanks to a Game and Fish project. The Sheridan Press reports around 2,000 fish that are resistant to the often deadly whirling disease were released in the area. After sustained population decline, officials hope the new trout will breed with the locals and help maintain or even boost the population.

The reigning NFL MVP and Wyoming Athletics Hall of Famer will be returning to Laramie for some history making. Former University of Wyoming and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take in the Nov. 22 game against Nevada. During halftime, his jersey number, 17, is set to be retired. It’s the first time a UW footballer’s jersey has ever been retired. The game is sold out.

And, according to DuelBits, Wyomingites were the ninth least likely to be pranked on Halloween, based on the low property crime rate and the high prices of eggs and toilet paper. Did that hold true for you?