Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:13 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as the first female governor in the nation. On November 5, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitution passed in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. On November 6, 1958, James Johnson won and James Johnson lost in Sweetwater County elections for the State Legislature. James J. Johnson, a Republican, was defeated for the state Senate. James B. Johnson, a Democrat, was reelected to the state House. On November 8, 1892, Wyoming voters decided that the agricultural college should be located in Lander. But, after successive funding failures, that college never came to be.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 8, 1903, the editor of the “Wyoming Student” newspaper addressed the issue of the location of the state’s university. L.C. Tidball wrote, “The University of Wyoming is not situated at Laramie, but Laramie is situated near the State University.” Well, that clears that up!
