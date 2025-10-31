Around Wyoming, Halloween Friday, October 31

Have you heard of the Death Ship of the Platte River? As Legends of America puts it, a phantom ship sails the waters between Torrington and Alcova. It rises out of a strange fog, and as it gets closer, you can see it and the crew are covered in frost. They’re huddled around a body lying on a sheet. As the ship nears, the crew steps back, revealing who it is. The corpse appears as someone the observer knows, who is set to die by the end of the day. The ship has been spotted at least three times.

Radio station 101.9 KING writes the Sweetwater County Library in Green River has a few permanent patrons. It was built on top of an old cemetery. The coffins were moved in the 1920s, but at least one turned up during construction in 1985. The library’s lights turn on and off, doors open and close, names are whispered, and computers type on their own.

Wyoming Public Radio wrote about a University of Wyoming spectre in 2017. Dakota Metzker was a member of Pi Beta Phi, and she shared a campus house with her fellow sorority sisters and two ghosts.

“ The first experience I had with the ghosts, I woke up to a very distinct feeling of like a finger at the bottom of my foot, and I opened my eyes and I saw the silhouette of a man standing at the end of my bed.”

She and her roommate also saw their bedroom door open and close, and all of the pictures lining the hall inexplicably fell to the floor. In a different bedroom, a female ghost pulled posters off the wall every night and piled them in the middle of the room until she got used to Metzker.

Happy Halloween!