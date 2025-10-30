© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:13 AM MDT

A Rock Springs resident found history right under his feet. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports John Partain was digging out a basement wall in the Slovenski Dom, once an event venue from the early 1900s downtown. As Partain started working, though, he found some curious objects, like pieces of pottery and fabric, burnt wood, and lots of animal bones. It all likely belonged to a resident of Chinatown.

An iconic state symbol has taken a new place on the University of Wyoming campus. The Laramie Boomerang reports the bronze statue at the 15th and Ivnison roundabout shows a young cowboy on a bucking horse. Creator Chris Navarro says the details set it apart from any other depictions - on one hip, the horse has the Double 4 brand, in recognition of the Trues, who donated it. On the other is UW’s brand. And the horse has the markings of Navarro’s own horse.

A Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation board member has been given a national award. The Powell Tribune reports Ann Burroughs received one of the Bar Association of the District of Columbia’s highest honors. She’s being recognized for her work in human rights and social justice.

And, according to social casino website McLuck, Wyoming is the 10th best state to see a UFO.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
