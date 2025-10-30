Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 30

A Rock Springs resident found history right under his feet. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports John Partain was digging out a basement wall in the Slovenski Dom, once an event venue from the early 1900s downtown. As Partain started working, though, he found some curious objects, like pieces of pottery and fabric, burnt wood, and lots of animal bones. It all likely belonged to a resident of Chinatown.

An iconic state symbol has taken a new place on the University of Wyoming campus. The Laramie Boomerang reports the bronze statue at the 15th and Ivnison roundabout shows a young cowboy on a bucking horse. Creator Chris Navarro says the details set it apart from any other depictions - on one hip, the horse has the Double 4 brand, in recognition of the Trues, who donated it. On the other is UW’s brand. And the horse has the markings of Navarro’s own horse.

A Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation board member has been given a national award. The Powell Tribune reports Ann Burroughs received one of the Bar Association of the District of Columbia’s highest honors. She’s being recognized for her work in human rights and social justice.

And, according to social casino website McLuck, Wyoming is the 10th best state to see a UFO.