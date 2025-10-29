© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:51 AM MDT

A new garden is giving tribal members a place to relax, connect with the land, and grow healthy food. WyoFile reports the Wind River Food Sovereignty Project purchased Trout Creek Farm in late 2023. Now, it’s home to new growth spaces and a garden built for reflection. The hope is that Wind River Reservation tribes can use the farm to learn about agriculture and cooking, and fill their diets with fresh produce.

A Campbell County School District bus driver has been recognized for saving a car crash victim. The Gillette News-Record reports Julie Parker was filling her bus’s gas tank with fellow driver Deb Christopherson when they heard the crash. Parker ran to help as Christopherson grabbed the first aid kit. A victim was unresponsive, and Parker started CPR. By the time first responders arrived, the victim was awake and talking. Christopherson will be recognized at a future school board meeting.

The City of Rock Springs is encouraging community-driven improvements. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the new Civics Punch List is a list of small but meaningful tasks anyone can do on public property to keep shared spaces clean, safe, and welcoming. The city is asking residents to share their actions on Facebook to encourage others to complete punch card tasks, too.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel