Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 29

A new garden is giving tribal members a place to relax, connect with the land, and grow healthy food. WyoFile reports the Wind River Food Sovereignty Project purchased Trout Creek Farm in late 2023. Now, it’s home to new growth spaces and a garden built for reflection. The hope is that Wind River Reservation tribes can use the farm to learn about agriculture and cooking, and fill their diets with fresh produce.

A Campbell County School District bus driver has been recognized for saving a car crash victim. The Gillette News-Record reports Julie Parker was filling her bus’s gas tank with fellow driver Deb Christopherson when they heard the crash. Parker ran to help as Christopherson grabbed the first aid kit. A victim was unresponsive, and Parker started CPR. By the time first responders arrived, the victim was awake and talking. Christopherson will be recognized at a future school board meeting.

The City of Rock Springs is encouraging community-driven improvements. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the new Civics Punch List is a list of small but meaningful tasks anyone can do on public property to keep shared spaces clean, safe, and welcoming. The city is asking residents to share their actions on Facebook to encourage others to complete punch card tasks, too.