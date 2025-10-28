Broadcasting the Beat: 60 Years of Music on the Wyoming Airwaves

On Public Radio Music Day here at Wyoming Public Media, we’re delighted to celebrate Wyoming’s harmonious heartbeat and the tunes that connects us. Music has always been a big part of our service, beginning nearly 60 years ago when KUWR signed on from the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. Students and staff provided a mix of news and “Middle of the Road” music, featuring songs from Herb Alpert, Henry Mancini, and Dave Brubeck. The station also included Jazz, Classical, and Broadway selections.

Folk, Western, and Bluegrass became a Saturday staple in the 1980s with The Ranch Breakfast Show. It was among the longest-running programs in the history of public broadcasting, with Tom Wilhelm hosting for over 40 years. Kelli Trujillo continues the tradition Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with BuffaloGrass, which began in 2023.

Wyoming Public Radio expanded to Wyoming Public Media around 2007, adding two additional channels to provide music 24/7 on Jazz Wyoming and Classical Wyoming. WPM has also enjoyed partnerships with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Teton Music Festival, providing recorded broadcasts of their concerts.

A third music channel was added in 2016. Wyoming Sounds was a spinoff of the long-running Morning Music program, originally hosted by Don Woods and followed by Grady Kirkpatrick in 2008. The format features the best in new music, timeless favorites, and Wyoming artists — blending Americana, soul, blues, roots rock, and reggae.

The morning portion of Wyoming Sounds simulcasts from 9 a.m. to noon on Wyoming Public Radio. Along with Grady, hosts now include Melaina Nielsen on Tuesdays and Dr. Robert on Throwback Thursdays.

In addition to BuffaloGrass, other specialty music shows include The Retro Cocktail Hour with Darrell Brogdon on WPR Saturdays from 6–8 p.m., and Dr. Robert on Wyoming Sounds hosting Big Hollow Blues (Saturdays, 5–8 p.m.) and The Highway 287 Ramble (Sundays, 4–7 p.m.).

Wyoming Sounds has also brought listeners remote broadcasts from music festivals and events around the state. And we still bring you live studio sessions with national and regional artists.

Join us for live music from Paige and the Overtones — a honky-tonk band from Las Vegas — at 11:15 a.m. on Public Radio Music Day, Wednesday, October 29th.

Thanks for listening and for supporting music on Wyoming Public Media!

If you didn’t get a chance to support WPM and the music this fall, just visit www.wyomingpublicmedia.org and click on the donate link. We’d be happy to send you a Wyoming Sounds sticker for your contribution—just let us know your donation is to support keeping the music coming!

Grady Kirkpatrick

WPM Program director