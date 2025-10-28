© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:49 AM MDT

Tiny fish and big bugs near Jackson are swimming another day thanks to a crew of volunteers. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports after the annual drawdown of Jackson Lake Dam, there was nobody to help Wyoming Game and Fish rescue stranded critters in the leftover muddy puddles because of the government shutdown. So, Trout Unlimited jumped in. Volunteers spent a day scouring the waters, collecting as many as they could, and returning them to the flows of the Snake River.

A residential block in West Laramie recently had a blast from the past. Oil City News reports a family was cleaning out a home when they came across WWII-era explosive materials. The police department was able to safely collect and dispose of them.

“What is Jackson Hole?” proved to be too tricky an answer on the show “Jeopardy!” Buckrail reports all three contestants missed the answer on the Oct. 15 episode. They were prompted with the question, “The T.A. Moulton barn has an epic backdrop — the Teton range in this valley,” while being shown a photo.

And, according to vacation rental site Lake.com, Cheyenne is the 10th best state capital for stargazing.
Ivy Engel
