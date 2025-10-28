Teaching therapists to think like a farmer

Farmers in Wyoming and across the U.S. face many stressors, from economic troubles to unpredictable weather, and they have one of the highest rates of suicide of any occupation.

Behavioral health care providers are now being taught a new method to identify depression, anxiety and other issues among farmers.

Kaila Anderson, codeveloper and licensed master social worker for the therapy training organization LandLogic, who grew up on a farm, said farmers do not typically talk about their emotions, but asking them to draw a map of their land and explain what happens and where helps start a conversation that can reveal underlying emotional struggles.

"Because we believe that licensed behavioral health providers that may be wanting to serve this population just need that one little piece to connect," Anderson explained. "Then, their knowledge and expertise, and their work with the farmer can take off from there."

A cattle feedlot, for instance, might be a source of intense stress when there is not enough money to feed the cattle, or a reliable field of alfalfa could be a place where a farmer finds solace. Anderson noted farmers are problem solvers by necessity. The therapists LandLogic trains learn how to identify mental health issues using everyday agricultural tools, like a pair of favorite work gloves. They then help farmers learn to overcome challenges on their own as they spend time out on their land.

Therapists are also taught how to identify 10 common negative thinking patterns Anderson called “barbed-wire thinking,” including "toxic grit," when farmers continue to toil away even when it is causing them harm.

"The ‘get 'er done,’ ‘pull yourselves up by the bootstraps,’ ‘there’s no time for emotions’ – that piece is part of what has kept farmers farming and is a very good skill set," Anderson observed. "Until the moments that it’s not."

Farmers are good at their jobs because they are deeply attached to their land and are at risk when their role is threatened. Anderson stressed the moment they see how this agricultural imperative affects their behavior is a launching point. Once they can name it, they can own it and work it out.

"Naming it and claiming it is one of the most important parts of LandLogic for the farmer, because it brings so much light," Anderson emphasized. "You can see it, you can see it visibly when they have that moment of clarity. And that’s really powerful, and awesome to watch."

Based on original reporting by Dean Kuipers with the Food and Environment Reporting Network.

Public News Service is an independent, member-supported news organization committed to increasing awareness of and engagement with critical public interest issues by delivering media packages through a network of independent state newswires. Public News Service is a member of The Trust Project.