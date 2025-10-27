Around Wyoming, Monday, October 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 30, 1969, a three-day Hunting Holiday was announced for Star Valley Public School students. It would take place from November 15 to 17. On October 31, 1913, the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the local post office, apparently as a Halloween prank. On October 31, 1969, Prince Phillip of England flew into Sheridan to visit with friends in the area. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was presented with a complimentary hunting license on behalf of the people of Wyoming by Gov. Hathaway. On November 1, 1913, “a goodly company of men” met at Jireh College, “to devise ways and means of building up town.” It was decided that the town near Lusk needed a commercial club. Despite the men’s actions, Jireh College closed seven years later and the post office shuttered 23 years after that.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 28, 1891, plans for the Mechanical Arts Building just northeast of Old Main were approved. It was completed in the spring of 1893 and was the second building to be constructed on campus.