Around Wyoming, Friday, October 17

The University of Wyoming is celebrating 10 years of Pistol and Pete. UW Extension writes the current pair of golden haflinger horses is the second iteration of the team. The two big boys pull a wagon for events like parades and campus celebrations, haul hay for the university’s livestock, and help vet students learn.

A researcher was too absorbed in the Wyoming wilderness to realize he’d won the Nobel Prize in medicine. National Park News reports Dr. Fred Ramsdell and his wife were on vacation through the Rocky Mountains. Ramsdell’s phone was on airplane mode as he tried to spot some wildlife. When they got back to the campsite, where there was cell service, his wife shouted. It wasn’t because she saw a grizzly, like Ramsdell thought; it was because hundreds of people were reaching out with congratulations for his new title as a Nobel Laureate.

WyoTech in Laramie is stepping into fall and helping others along the way. The Laramie Boomerang reports the new Leaves and Laces 5K will collect pairs of new or gently used shoes. They’ll be distributed to those in need by the nonprofit Family Promise of Albany County. If participants are unable to bring a pair of shoes, the registration fee will benefit Family Promise’s general fund.