Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 16

Four Casper FFA students recently returned from a unique livestock judging experience. Carter Cox, Madi Dickinson, Emmy Hornecker, and Garrett Burkett placed 4th at the National FFA Convention. That earned them an invitation to spend two weeks judging livestock in Scotland and Ireland. They had to learn new animals and new standards, but came out as the high-scoring team at the Charleville Agricultural Show in Ireland.

A Park County artist is getting creative with recycled metals. The Powell Tribune reports Chris Ivanoff’s current project is “Betsy on the Prowl.” The 3D T. rex has the same proportions as the real thing, but smaller, and weighs around 300 pounds. Ivanoff says he wants it to be something people look at from all angles to really appreciate.

Three huge aspen leaves are bringing a pop of color to downtown Pinedale. The Pinedale Roundup reports Delsa Allen took incredibly detailed photographs of locally collected leaves. Mark Biffle, who owns a downtown building, commissioned three of them for the side of it. The leaves range in size from 9 feet to just over 4 feet long.

And, the Sage Creek Community Club near Cody recently celebrated its 101st anniversary. Congrats!