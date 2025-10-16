Flying the Mail #536: H. Paul Culver Papers

May 15, 1918, marked the beginning of regularly scheduled airmail delivery between Washington D.C. and New York. Army pilots, drafted into service by the U.S. Post Office, made the first flights in Army training planes. The planes weren’t designed to carry cargo. They had a range of only 88 miles, so a stop in Philadelphia was necessary.

President Woodrow Wilson was invited to witness the takeoff of the first airmail plane from the Washington D.C. polo grounds.

Army Lieutenant George L. Boyle flew the first leg of the flight – from Washington to Philadelphia. But he was an inexperienced pilot, having only just graduated from flying school. Boyle got hopelessly lost and ended up in a farmer’s field in Maryland.

The mailbag Boyle’s plane had been carrying was trucked back to Washington D.C. The mailbag’s 6,600 letters, including one President Wilson had autographed, finally made it to New York on the following day’s flight.

Learn more in the H. Paul Culver papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.