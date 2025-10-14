© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:26 AM MDT

A Wyoming man ran the Grand Canyon, 43 miles, rim-to-rim-to-rim, in June heat to support his sister. The Torrington Telegram reports Joe Wilson coordinated an extended family reunion in Arizona to support his sister, Anna Collins, who’s fighting breast cancer for the third time. As part of it, Wilson and his friend Jed Johansen made the epic run from the South Rim to the top of the North Rim and back in 110-degree weather. They raised nearly $7,000 for Collins’ medical expenses.

The Powell Police Department has been connecting with young people in a new way. The Powell Tribune reports the department handed out nearly 3,000 trading cards over the summer. They featured a stylized image of a Powell officer on one side and a prize donated by a local business on the other. They were given out as rewards for youths seen practicing good safety, like wearing a helmet while biking.

The University of Wyoming Department of English is looking to highlight the tales of the state. The Re-Storying the West website and podcast are going into the second year sharing the history and experiences of Wyomingites.

And, according to FinanceBuzz, Wyoming drivers drive the highest average number of miles out of all of the states.
Ivy Engel
