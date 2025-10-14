© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Peter Lorre #535: Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre

Published October 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Page of an article titled "The Life Story of Peter Lorre" from Picture Show magazine, December 4, 1937. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Peter Lorre - Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre image1.jpg
Page of an article titled “The Life Story of Peter Lorre” from Picture Show magazine, December 4, 1937. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs showing some of Peter Lorre's many facial expressions. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Peter Lorre - Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre image2.jpg
Photographs showing some of Peter Lorre’s many facial expressions. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of a scene from the film M starring Peter Lorre, shown in the foreground, from Sight and Sound magazine, October 2014. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Peter Lorre - Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre image3.jpg
Photograph of a scene from the film M starring Peter Lorre, shown in the foreground, from Sight and Sound magazine, October 2014. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Newspaper article about Peter Lorre, March 24, 1964. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Peter Lorre - Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre image4.jpg
Newspaper article about Peter Lorre, March 24, 1964. Box 3, Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Actor Peter Lorre was born in 1904 in Hungary. His father, a bookkeeper, didn’t approve of Peter’s early interest in acting. At the age of seventeen, Lorre ran away from home and joined an amateur Viennese theatrical troupe. Acting didn’t pay the bills, so he eventually found a job as a bank clerk, but it didn’t last. Lorre struggled to get to work on time after spending his evenings out late performing.

Lorre eventually moved to Poland, where he succeeded in landing a role as a paid actor. He traveled through Europe, acting on stage in Switzerland and Germany before being cast in the film M, directed by Fritz Lang. Lorre starred as the villain in M and was the most talked about newcomer in moving pictures at the time. Before long, he was making films in London, taking on English speaking roles by learning his lines phonetically.

Lorre made the move to Hollywood, where, after a time, he had success as a movie actor.

Learn more by reading the Stephen D. Youngkin Research Files on Peter Lorre at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center