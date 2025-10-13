© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 13, 2025 at 6:09 PM MDT

Jacksonites may have seen an unusual streak of light in the sky recently. Buckrail reports a meteor-sized object was caught on video as it burned through the night sky. It was likely a fist to bowling ball-sized item and could have been space debris. It also may have been a bolide, which is simply an extremely bright meteor that exploded in Earth’s atmosphere.

A new art installation in Pinedale is showcasing the talents of local community members. The Pinedale Roundup reports “Rocky” is an over 20-foot-long snake made up of painted rocks. It started as just a head, tail, and about a dozen individually decorated rocks along the bike path. Over the summer, it grew to its current size.

A University of Wyoming associate professor has released a new trilingual book. Randy Haas created “The Hunters of Puno” with U.S. and Peruvian archaeologists and members of the Aymara community from the Andes Mountains. It’s based on the findings of archeological excavations and local community knowledge. The book tells the story of a family of hunters who take in an orphaned vicuña, a relative of the llama.

And, according to Kouboo.com, Wyoming’s most popular home interior design is “rustic.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
