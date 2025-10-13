© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:24 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 12, 1958, it was announced that the Lander Jaycees had found a large tree outside of Dubois that may be brought to Lander for the Yuletide season. They were trying to beat out the record they had set the previous year for the nation’s tallest Christmas tree - a massive 102-foot-tall evergreen. On October 13, 1909, a Sheridan woman found her lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 16, 1913, a reported “mad bull” created panic on Newcastle’s main street when he chased pedestrians down it. On October 17, 1945, an 11-year-old girl shot a 700 lb. bear with just a .22 rifle.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 13, 1938, the Wyoming Union Planning Committee considered several sentiments to appear over the fireplace in the lounge of the university’s new Student Union building. They included “Leisure is the reward of Labor” and “Friendship makes the heart warm.” It doesn’t say anything now.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
