Around Wyoming, Monday, October 13

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 12, 1958, it was announced that the Lander Jaycees had found a large tree outside of Dubois that may be brought to Lander for the Yuletide season. They were trying to beat out the record they had set the previous year for the nation’s tallest Christmas tree - a massive 102-foot-tall evergreen. On October 13, 1909, a Sheridan woman found her lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 16, 1913, a reported “mad bull” created panic on Newcastle’s main street when he chased pedestrians down it. On October 17, 1945, an 11-year-old girl shot a 700 lb. bear with just a .22 rifle.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 13, 1938, the Wyoming Union Planning Committee considered several sentiments to appear over the fireplace in the lounge of the university’s new Student Union building. They included “Leisure is the reward of Labor” and “Friendship makes the heart warm.” It doesn’t say anything now.