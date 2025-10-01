© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:53 AM MDT

Two Teton County residents have become the oldest known people to climb the Grand Teton. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Connie Kemmerer and Kay Wilson are both 81 years old. They didn’t set out to become the oldest climbers; they just wanted one more big summit together. That same day happened to also be the day that Jane Maus broke the fastest known women’s time for ascending and descending the Grand.

The Cheyenne Children’s Museum has a new bronze statue that aims to honor the state’s past and inspire future generations. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Dino Totem depicts three dinosaurs that actually roamed the state millions of years ago. They’re stacked on top of each other, with cowboy kids riding and climbing on them. The kids are modeled after the great nephews and niece of the person who inspired the Downtown Bronze Project.

Yellowstone’s special team protecting its hydrothermal features has had a busy year. The Cody Enterprise reports, so far, they’ve collected more than 13,000 pieces of trash, 4,000 rocks and sticks, and over 300 hats from the boiling features. They use a combination of off-the-shelf tools and homemade ones to get the job done. One of their favorite finds this year is a Polaroid picture of Excelsior Geyser, found in the geyser.
