Around Wyoming, Friday, September 26

Planning & Zoning volunteers in Wright are getting some recognition. The Douglas Budget reports the town recently dedicated a new bench outside the front doors of Town Hall. It is engraved in recognition of P&Z volunteers.

A thief in Diamondville has been spotted. The Kemmerer Gazette shared photos of a moose ambling around town with the stolen goods on full display. His bright new hanging flower pot dangled from one of his small antlers. We suspect it may be his first crime.

Organizers for this year’s Old Bill’s Fun Run in Jackson say local organizations and volunteers diverted over half of the fundraiser’s Run Day waste from winding up in the landfill. Buckrail reports it not only cut back on how much trash was created by using things like washable dishware instead of disposable, but also reduced the amount that got trashed rather than recycled or composted. The event sent just 194 pounds to the landfill, down from 418 last year.

And, according to the company Restaurant Furniture, Wyoming is home to the 13th highest rated McDonald’s in the country. Laramie has the highest rated ones in the state.