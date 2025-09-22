Around Wyoming, Monday, September 22

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 21, 1890, it was reported that every Wyoming county elected a woman for county superintendent. On September 21, 1909, President Taft designated Shoshone Cavern National Monument. It was the second national monument created in Wyoming and the only one that has been delisted. Almost exactly three years earlier, on September 24, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt designated Devils Tower as the first national monument in the state. On September 22, 1906, the first car accident in Wyoming happened on Happy Jack Road in Laramie County. Only one person was injured. On September 22, 1969, Jack Johnson of Thermopolis dug up a lilac bush. Under it, he found silver dollars and a can resembling an old-time baking powder tin, which held $175 worth of silver dollars. The dates on them ranged from 1878 to 1934. On September 27, 1909, two men attempted to avoid arrest by hiding in suitcases in their Sheridan Inn room. The suitcases were filled with stolen jewelry and revolvers.