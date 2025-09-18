© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:15 AM MDT

A Teton Village home is the first contemporary architectural style building to be protected under the Teton Trust for Historic Places. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports world-renowned painter John Clymer and his wife designed and built their home in 1969, which also held his studio. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in March.

A Casper man is raising awareness of kidney failure and how it can disrupt your life. The Casper Star Tribune reports Scott Higgins has Stage 5 renal failure. He’s looking for a new kidney, because his can’t clean toxins out of his blood anymore. Right now, he’s on dialysis, which does it manually. He’s staying positive and hoping others will learn more about the disease that affects more than one in seven Americans.

The Cowgirls golf team recently had a record breaking tournament. The team finished the competition with -11, which is the lowest tournament score in school history. The Cowgirls shot 282 in the second round to break the program's low team round record. And Elle Higgins set the program record for individual low round with -5 in the opening round and finished second on the individual leaderboard at -7 for the lowest tournament score in program history.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
