Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 2

Rock Springs has two new community garden plots thanks to an Eagle Scout and several community members and businesses. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Lucas Wadsworth decided to build two enclosed raised garden bed plots for his Eagle Scout project. Locals donated materials and work hours to help him. The new plots have already supplied fresh veggies for the local food pantry.

A new preserve in Idaho will help protect critical resources for deer, elk, pronghorn, and many other animals in the name of a late Sheridanite. The Sheridan Press reports TR donated the newly dedicated TR and Emily Stone Shelby Preserve at 18 Mile Ranch to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands in Emily’s memory.

A Douglas Bearcat golfer broke records during their first tournament of the season. The Douglas Budget reports senior Maddie Brace set the new school standard with a score of 78, and another with scoring 38 on the back nine. She ended up winning her final home invitational.

And, according to SeatPick, Wyoming is the 18th best state for outdoor music events. It scored highly with low average ticket prices, comfortable evening temperatures, and low evening rainfall.