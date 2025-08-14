Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 14

A Powell man escaped a devastating fire thanks to his dog. The Powell Tribune reports Jon Lea got home after a long overnight double shift and fell asleep with the windows open. As he was sleeping, a fire sparked and the open windows fed the flames. Belle, the lab mix, woke Lea up and they made a dash to the door with his other dog, Beauty. The trailer and everything in it were a total loss, but all three made it out safely.

A Cheyenne-born woman has been honored with a national award. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Sheryl Cohen has been a flutist since she was 12 years old. She’s traveled the country and the world to study and play. And after being nominated for it for years, Cohen received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Flute Association.

The dean of the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources has been inducted into a prestigious group. John Koprowski is a new member of the Linnean Society of London. His induction honors his lifelong commitment to wildlife science, conservation leadership, and education.

And, according to bullion dealer SD Bullion, Wyoming is one of the most diamond-rich states in the country. It has 10 diamond and 54 gemstone sites.