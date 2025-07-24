Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 24

A former Cheyenne Starbucks shift manager was recently recognized for her quick thinking and adaptability. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Shelby Sutton was working in the back room when an electrical fire broke out. She grabbed a fire extinguisher, but realized she didn’t know how to use it. Luckily, she was able to figure it out from the included instructions and put the fire out. She then led an evacuation of the cafe until Fire Rescue could come. Marshals showed up at her new job shortly after to present her with a challenge coin and a Certificate of Valor.

An Upton volunteer firefighter was recently called upon to use his YouTube knowledge to save lives. The Riverton Ranger reports Ty Kennedy likes to do extra training on the internet. When two people and a dog were trapped in their car by flood waters recently, Kennedy jumped into action. Using information learned from the Texas floods, he safely directed a medical team to the stranded vehicle and successfully evacuated the passengers.

And, Wyoming’s own Hadley Thompson took first place in breakaway roping and goat tying at the National High School Finals Rodeo. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the teen from Yoder also became the girls’ all-around champion.