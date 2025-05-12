© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Lucius goes back to their roots on new self-titled album

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT
Lucius just released a self-titled album. (Courtesy of Dana Trippe)
Lucius just released a self-titled album. (Courtesy of Dana Trippe)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, who front the band Lucius. They’re currently on tour behind their new self-titled album, which came out May 2.

Here & Now Newsroom

