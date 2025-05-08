City councils in Boise and Salt Lake City work around restrictions on LGBTQ+ flags

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The city council in Boise, Idaho, made a decision. Leaders of Salt Lake City, Utah, made that decision, too. Both cities will continue flying Pride flags. Both are working around state laws that limit what kinds of banners can be flown on city properties. Here's Julie Luchetta of Boise State Public Radio.

JULIE LUCHETTA, BYLINE: In February, Idaho's legislature passed a law prohibiting nonofficial flags from being flown on government property.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

LUCHETTA: But this week, Boise's city council passed a resolution making the Pride flag an official city flag, allowing it to be flown at city buildings. About a hundred people, mostly supporters, rallied in front of City Hall before the vote.

(CHEERING)

LUCHETTA: Boise City Council member Meredith Stead said the city had flown the Pride flag for a decade, and removing it would not be a neutral gesture.

MEREDITH STEAD: It would signal a retreat from values we've long upheld and send a disheartening message to those who have found affirmation and belonging through its presence at City Hall.

LUCHETTA: Melodie Ostman protested the vote outside, saying the pride flag was divisive and did not represent the majority of residents.

MELODIE OSTMAN: It's about government spaces trying to remain neutral and supporting and being a voice for everyone, not just a select few.

LUCHETTA: In April, Idaho's Republican attorney general sent Boise's mayor a letter urging her to comply with the state's ban on unofficial flags. He said the city could be denied state funds if she didn't. As currently written, the law does not have specific penalties for breaking it. On the same day, Salt Lake City's council OK'd flying the Pride, transgender and Juneteenth flags at city buildings. They added a city symbol, the sego lily, to each of the banners. That, the council believes, will allow them to comply with a state law, similar to Idaho's ban on unofficial flags.

For NPR News, I'm Julie Luchetta in Boise. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

