Around Wyoming, Monday, May 5

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 4, 1937, a new Chicago to Cheyenne air record was set after a United Airlines Mainliner arrived in Cheyenne in 4 hours and 33 minutes. On May 5, 1943, the Civil War cannons on the state Capitol grounds were scrapped for the war effort in World War II. On May 6, 1884, the Fremont County government was organized. Five years later, on May 6, 1889, Casper was incorporated. On May 7, 1942, there was a severe cricket threat in the state. On May 8, 1902, the “Buffalo Bulletin” was named Buffalo’s official newspaper. On May 9, 1911, Susan Wissler was elected as Dayton’s mayor. She was the first woman mayor in Wyoming and the second in the country. On May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. And on May 10, 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV, Riverton, aired “Sesame Street” at 4 p.m.