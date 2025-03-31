Around Wyoming, Monday, March 31

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 30, 1891, Pres. Benjamin Harrison established the Yellowstone Timber Land Reserve east and south of the national park. On March 30, 1933, Pres. Franklin Roosevelt signed the law creating the Emergency Conservation Work project — better known as the Civilian Conservation Corps. About two dozen camps for them were established in the state. On March 30, 1943, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team defeated Georgetown 46-34 at Madison Square Garden for the NCAA championship. Jump-shot hero Kenny Sailors was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. On March 1, 1915, the first monkey born in Wyoming came into the world in Lander. On April 3, 1906, an ex-convict broke into a saloon in Cheyenne. When police arrived, they found him calmly smoking a cigar. On April 3, 1941, the “Sell Wyoming to the Tourists” school began in Buffalo. The Western atmosphere was cited as the main reason tourists visit Wyoming. One could argue it still is. On April 4, 1906, Worland was incorporated.