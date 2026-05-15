Around Wyoming, Friday, April 15

A Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty over a century ago was recently honored for his sacrifice. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Frank Roach was pursuing horse thieves when he was ambushed by them and killed. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Memorial Board honored Roach with a new marker at his gravesite, explaining the sacrifice he made. The Sheriff’s Office also dedicated its new badge to Roach, which is designed after the five-point star and ring he wore.

The Sheridan lacrosse team has finished a stand out season. The Sheridan Press reports the Mavericks went undefeated for the first time in program history.

A Yellowstone wolf recently found an unusual new toy. A video shared by Wolf Technician Taylor Rabe shows a group of young wolves making their way back to the main pack. One little black pup runs across the road carrying its fun, new toy… a sign that was meant to warn people away from a carcass with grizzly bears on it. Rabe put it best when she said, “Clearly this pup had better things to do with it.”

Cheyenne had an unusual furry visitor earlier this week. A black bear was spotted in a neighborhood near the edge of town. Once it had been found inside a barn, Game and Fish safely captured and relocated it.