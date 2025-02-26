© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 26, 2025 at 6:46 AM MST

A Cheyenne teenager recently won a national boxing tournament. WyoSports reports Ayden Osborne picked up three unanimous decision victories at the National Silver Gloves tournament. He’s now the country’s top boxer in the 14- to 15-year-old 90-pound division.

Two Greybull High Schoolers will have the chance to compete in an international competition soon. The Greybull Standard reports senior Grainger Russell’s research investigating the impact of kratom on the development of mouse brain cells was the 2025 Grand Champion project at the Northern Wyoming Regional Science Fair. He will advance to the international competition. Russel received several other awards, too. Senior Gabriel VanderPloeg was also the recipient of multiple awards and the Runner Up Grand Champion, which means he’s the international competition alternative.

A new piece of public art has been unveiled at Northwest College. The Powell Tribune reports “Landform Journey” is inspired by the topography of nearby Heart Mountain and the Big Horn Basin. It climbs up both sides of a fireplace in the student center.

And, according to WalletHub, Cheyenne is the fifth hardest working city in the country.
