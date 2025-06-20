U.S. Supreme Court upholds gender-affirming care bans in states like Wyoming

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for minors on June 18, bolstering similar bans in states like Wyoming .

The decision by the court’s conservative supermajority deals a setback to supporters of transgender rights as GOP-dominated states and the Trump administration look to eliminate protections for trans people.

The lawsuit started when three families and a doctor sued the state of Tennessee for its ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans youth. The state also banned gender-affirming surgeries for minors, which are rare.

Wyoming’s ban on the same treatments went into effect in July 2024.

Gender-affirming care refers to a wide range of help, from social and legal services to talk therapy and medical procedures.

Some medical associations have said the care can be crucial forto helping minors struggling with their gender identities with feelings of depression.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus cheered the ruling in a social media post , writing, “The real winner in this case is sanity. We applaud SCOTUS and this common sense decision to protect children from heinous, experimental procedures disguised as medicine.”

Some researchers say instances of U.S. doctors prescribing gender-affirming care to youth who are struggling with their gender identities are rare.

One study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics says that 0.1% of trans and gender non-conforming adolescents aged 13 to 17 received puberty blockers or hormone therapy from 2018 to 2022.

