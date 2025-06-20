© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

U.S. Supreme Court upholds gender-affirming care bans in states like Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:16 PM MDT
A close up of a small rainbow flag along with Pride and Ally pins. Students work in the background.
CSIL Marketing Office
/
University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming has a Rainbow Resource Room for LGBTQ+ students.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for minors on June 18, bolstering similar bans in states like Wyoming.

The decision by the court’s conservative supermajority deals a setback to supporters of transgender rights as GOP-dominated states and the Trump administration look to eliminate protections for trans people.

The lawsuit started when three families and a doctor sued the state of Tennessee for its ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans youth. The state also banned gender-affirming surgeries for minors, which are rare.

Wyoming’s ban on the same treatments went into effect in July 2024.

Gender-affirming care refers to a wide range of help, from social and legal services to talk therapy and medical procedures.

Some medical associations have said the care can be crucial forto helping minors struggling with their gender identities with feelings of depression.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus cheered the ruling in a social media post, writing, “The real winner in this case is sanity. We applaud SCOTUS and this common sense decision to protect children from heinous, experimental procedures disguised as medicine.”

Some researchers say instances of U.S. doctors prescribing gender-affirming care to youth who are struggling with their gender identities are rare.

One study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics says that 0.1% of trans and gender non-conforming adolescents aged 13 to 17 received puberty blockers or hormone therapy from 2018 to 2022.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Wyoming LegislatureWyoming Freedom CaucusLGBTQ
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements

