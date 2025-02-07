The Dogist on why we need dogs more than ever

The Dogist, Elias Weiss Friedman /

In a fractured world, dogs can provide unconditional love and companionship. Photographer Elias Weiss Friedman says that's why more Americans are centering their lives around their pups.

About Elias Weiss Friedman

Elias Weiss Friedman is a photographer, author, and the creator of the online platform "The Dogist," where he's shared photos of the over 50,000 dogs he's photographed. His book This Dog Will Change your Life comes out in June 2025.

He has also partnered with philanthropic organizations such as Puppies Behind Bars, The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, the ASPCA, The Guide Dog Foundation, and Canine Companions for Independence.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and James Delahoussaye. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

