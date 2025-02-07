Around Wyoming, Friday, February 7

The Wyoming chapters of Lions Clubs International are working to improve eye care access in Wyoming and beyond. Oil City News reports the two clubs in Caspera and the Cheyenne and Rawlins clubs partnered with the Wyoming State Penitentiary to teach inmates how to check glasses’ prescriptions - giving them jobs and a new skill. The glasses are then distributed worldwide.

Two University of Wyoming athletes have been recognized several times now. Senior thrower Daniel Reynolds earned his third consecutive Mountain West field athlete of the week award. He’s close to beating the school record for honors in a season and a career. And junior diver Alicia Gonzalez was named the Mountain West diver of the week for a fourth time this season. She’s now just one shy of tying the school record for career awards.

A former Heart Mountain Internment Camp incarceree has been featured on the cover of Humanities magazine. Sam Mihara has remained involved in the camp’s educational programming. He was interviewed in the magazine about a lecture he was giving at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

And, according to golf apparel brand Galvin Green, Wyoming has the eighth most budding high school golfers in the country.