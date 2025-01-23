Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 23

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently got to meet a local hero. The Green River Star reports 6-year-old Mason recently found his grandmother on the floor, unresponsive. So, he did the best thing he could think of - he got dressed, headed to school, and immediately told a trusted adult. Thanks to Mason’s actions, first responders were able to get to the house and give his grandma the medical assistance she needed. Officers visited Mason later to give him his official hero’s bravery certificate and some sheriff’s office goodies.

A Pinedale pilot recently placed in a national competition. The Pinedale Roundup reports John Douglas flew his 1964 Cessna 182 at the 2024 Lonestar STOL and National Finals. The STOL, or Short Takeoff and Landing, competition showcased pilots from all backgrounds. Douglas had to battle weather both to and from the event, and dealt with his starter dying, but he still managed to slide into fourth place.

Another Pinedale man has set the new spearfishing world record for smallmouth bass. SweetwaterNOW reports Dylan Bear caught the 5 lb 3 oz fish in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. He almost just caught his limit and left, but decided at the last minute to wait for a bigger, mature bass - and it paid off.