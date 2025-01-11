How Jimmy Carter's love of music helped launch his presidential campaign

When Jimmy Carter ran for president, he was barely known outside of his home state. He had served in the Georgia State Senate and as governor of Georgia, but was far from a household name. What gave momentum to his campaign and endeared him to the youth vote was his friendships with musicians like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers.
"I was practically a non-entity," Carter says in the film Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President. "But everyone knew the Allman Brothers. When they endorsed me, all the young people said, 'Well, if the Allman Brothers like him, we can vote for him'."
Music was always an important part of Carter's life. Growing up in rural Georgia instilled in him a love for the gospel of Black churches and an appreciation for the power and spirituality of music. His penchant for independent thinking helped endear him to baby boomer musicians like Dylan who were otherwise antiestablishment.
During his time as president, Carter invited many of these musicians to the White House. His first guest was Gregg Allman, despite the fact that the singer was facing a cocaine possession charge at the time. He hosted the first White House Jazz Festival on the grounds in June 1978. Carter's son James "Chip" Carter smoked weed with Nelson on the White House roof.
"There were some people who didn't like my being deeply involved with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and 'disreputables' — you know, rock and rollers," Carter said. "But I didn't care about that because I was doing what I really believed."
Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100.