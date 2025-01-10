© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Cheyenne Roundup

Cheyenne Roundup 2025: Ep. 1 - Ready, set, govern! What you need to know for Wyoming’s 2025 legislative session

By Wyoming Public Media,
WyoFile Staff
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:05 PM MST
The 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its general session on Jan. 14. The next two months are Wyoming lawmakers' one chance this year to set the policies that govern how our state operates — and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus has ambitious plans. WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Jordan Uplinger review how this fast-paced lawmaking process works.

Editor's note: This audio has been updated to correct a misstatement.

Season 3 Wyoming LegislatureCheyenne Roundup
