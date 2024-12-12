Dear Life Kit: My daughter was left out of the holiday newsletter — again!

Have a question you want to ask Dear Life Kit anonymously? Share it here. For our next episode, we're looking for your queries on crushes or drama in the workplace.

Dear Life Kit is NPR's advice column, where experts answer tricky questions about relationships, social etiquette, work culture and more.

This question was answered by clinical social worker Daniel Olavarria . The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Elizabeth Proto / Daniel Olavarria is a clinical social worker.

In an ideal world, your daughter would have dealt with this after the first newsletter. She would have presumed good intentions and had a conversation over the phone or in person and said, "Hey, Grandpa, I noticed in the newsletter there wasn't an update on what's going on in my life, and it made me think maybe we're overdue to catch up. Here's what's happening in my life, and I'd love to hear more about what's happening in your life."

That didn't happen, and we are where we are now. Before the party, have a private conversation with your father-in-law to clear the air and make sure he knows your daughter is really excited to be included in next year's newsletter.

You could also send out an email to the family before the party to let everyone know your daughter's recent accomplishments if she's worried about people remembering her. It also gives a little nudge to Grandpa without the grandchild having to be the one to toot her own horn.

Sometimes, we get mentally stuck in a period of time with our families. For example, we have a cousin who will perpetually be 8 years old in our minds, but in reality, they're actually graduating from high school. I wonder if there's a possibility of this with Grandpa. Maybe he never updated his internal software to realize, hey, my granddaughter is a grown-up doing grown-up things in the world.

Of course, there's always the possibility that this was an intentional choice. If it was, remember that our success and who we are are not determined by the validation we receive from other people — and certainly not from people who are not involved in our day-to-day lives.

This digital story was written by Beck Harlan. It was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan.

Want more Life Kit? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter and get expert advice on topics like money, relationships, health and more. Click here to subscribe now .



Copyright 2024 NPR