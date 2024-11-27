© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:34 AM MST

In honor of Thanksgiving tomorrow, here’s the story of a famous Wyoming turkey.

According to the Casper Star Tribune, Game and Fish first started receiving reports of an aggressive tom turkey in Casper in the spring of 2015. He blocked traffic, chased female students across the Casper College campus, attacked the mailman, and even knocked over the chancellor once. Thomas Gobbles was easily identifiable by his large beard and his large attitude. At one point, Game and Fish attempted to relocate him along with other turkeys that had taken up residence in town. But while the others could be trapped, Mr. Gobbles was too smart.

Eventually, Mr. Gobbles gained a bit of fame, with his own Facebook page and everything. That’s when Game and Fish deemed him untouchable. Mr. Gobbles was seen on Thanksgiving of 2016, and the agency received a few reports of him in the winter of 2017 but never confirmed it was him and he hasn’t been seen since.

However, according to 101.9 KING, his son, Thomas "T.J." Gobbles, Jr. is carrying on the family tradition. The “Thomas Gobbles and Friends” Facebook page is now dedicated to the adventures of Thomas Jr. and his girlfriend Tonya. Luckily, T.J. is a bit more mild-mannered than his dad was.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
