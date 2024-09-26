Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 26

Ranchers in northeastern Wyoming turned out to support the firefighters working nearby. The Gillette News Record reports Fred and Marianne Oedekoven banded together with family last month to feed the crews fighting the Silver Spoon, Flat Rock, and Constitution fires. They bought sandwiches and pizza, plus cooked, for up to 135 firefighters a day. They coordinated with fire chiefs to meet the crews in the field.

A Jackson resident helped Team USA beat the Professional Golfers’ Association of Great Britain and Ireland in their yearly competition. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Ben Polland was not only crucial to the team win, but he also won every single one of his individual matches.

Drivers on I-25 last weekend were in for a surprise. Oil City News reports a small plane was forced to land along the interstate north of Cheyenne due to engine troubles. After landing, the pilot managed to diagnose and fix the problem and took off again from the roadway. Nobody was injured.

And, according to Bullion dealer SD Bullion, Wyoming places 19th in the country for gold locations. It has 1.72 sites per 1,000 square miles.