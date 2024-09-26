© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

Ranchers in northeastern Wyoming turned out to support the firefighters working nearby. The Gillette News Record reports Fred and Marianne Oedekoven banded together with family last month to feed the crews fighting the Silver Spoon, Flat Rock, and Constitution fires. They bought sandwiches and pizza, plus cooked, for up to 135 firefighters a day. They coordinated with fire chiefs to meet the crews in the field.

A Jackson resident helped Team USA beat the Professional Golfers’ Association of Great Britain and Ireland in their yearly competition. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Ben Polland was not only crucial to the team win, but he also won every single one of his individual matches.

Drivers on I-25 last weekend were in for a surprise. Oil City News reports a small plane was forced to land along the interstate north of Cheyenne due to engine troubles. After landing, the pilot managed to diagnose and fix the problem and took off again from the roadway. Nobody was injured.

And, according to Bullion dealer SD Bullion, Wyoming places 19th in the country for gold locations. It has 1.72 sites per 1,000 square miles.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
