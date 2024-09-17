Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 17

A Laramie resident was recently featured in a video played in Times Square. The Laramie Boomerang reports Luc Hoffmaster’s photo was selected out of nearly 3,000 entries to be featured in the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video Presentation to kick off the Buddy Walk. The photo showcases Hoffmaster’s contagious smile as he wears his favorite leather jacket with his hands thrown above his head in joy.

A Jackson couple is keeping a connection to conservationists Olaus and Mardy Murie alive - literally. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Laurel and Dr. Kevin Sanville have a sourdough starter that can be traced back to the Muries. The nearly 100-year-old starter was being used by family friends when Laurel learned of it and got a bit of her own.

Four police dogs recently challenged their scent tracking skills. The Sheridan Press reports two instructors worked with two K9 units from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office, one K9 unit from the Ranchester Marshal and one from Campbell County. Reya, from the Ranchester Marshal’s Office, received her level three field certification then, too.

And, according to WalletHub, out of 200 cities, Cheyenne is the 23rd best for Hispanic entrepreneurs. Casper is the 40th.