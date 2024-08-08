© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:18 PM MDT

A Worland dog’s illness has potentially changed her life and another’s. Northern Wyoming News reports Haley needed emergency surgery to remove her spleen and a blood transfusion after. Sasha the pitbull was called upon to provide the blood. She’s been in the local shelter for two years and is “a sweetie.” After the operation, Haley’s human parents fell in love with Sasha and she may soon be joining the family.

Maybe those two can get some new treats courtesy of Black Tooth Brewing Company’s director of brewing. The Sheridan Press reports Jared Long is using spent grain from making beer to create dog treats. The spent grain doesn’t have any sugars left, but it keeps its other nutrients. Right now, Long donates them to a local doggy daycare but he’s looking to scale up the business.

The Rock Springs community came out to give one young resident the “absolute best” birthday. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Breezy Turner reached out to the community on social media to organize a birthday drive-by party. Over 100 residents turned out to parade by for Orion’s 10th birthday, bearing candy, gifts, and well wishes. Happy birthday, Orion!
