Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:26 PM MDT

A Jackson golfer got to tee up at a prestigious international event. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Steve White qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in Rhode Island. He competed with his younger brother Andy by his side as his caddy.

Two local high schoolers are wrapping up their time in Washington, D.C. this week. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Deanna Davis of Cheyenne and Ellen Fogg of Carpenter are representing the state as “senators” at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation conference. There, they participated in mock Senate sessions, met their senators, and got to visit D.C. landmarks.

A former dean and professor at the University of Wyoming’s Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing has posthumously won an award. Dr. Mary Burman was honored with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2024 State Award for Excellence. It recognizes those who work to increase patients’ access to the care nurse practitioners provide.

And, according to diamond engagement ring retailer Rare Carat, Wyoming is the seventh most picturesque state to propose to your partner.
