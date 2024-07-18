Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 18

A Casper artist’s work has made it all the way to the East Coast. K2Radio reports Justin Hayward created a painting for the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2024. That painting was then presented to Vice President Kamala Harris during commencement as a gift from the class to her.

A new statue at the Yellowstone Regional Airport has an interesting history. Big Horn Basin Media reports the bronze honors the late Wyoming State Senator Hank Coe, who served from 1989 to 2020. The life-size statue was completed in one year by Gerald Shippen. He finished the sculpture before the fire broke out at the Caleco Foundry in Cody in late May. The statue made it, but it had to be sandblasted and repainted in time for the presentation. Senator Lummis remarked that angels were sent down to protect it.

The leader of the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit at the University of Wyoming recently won the Aldo Leopold Award for his ungulate research and conservation efforts. WyoFile reports Dr. Matthew Kauffman studies how hooved mammals, like deer and pronghorn, travel. The award recognizes people who have made lasting contributions to mammal conservation.

And, according to the restaurant furniture manufacturer Affordable Seating, Wyoming's favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla.