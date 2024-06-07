How one mom is fighting the opioid crisis by asking hospitals to provide pain coaches
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Pain Relief
After surgery, Christopher Wolf went home with a big bottle of Oxycontin. He overdosed from heroin 14 years later. His mom Cammie Wolf Rice now works to train pain coaches for patients.
About Cammie Wolf Rice
Cammie Wolf Rice is an addiction prevention activist and former financial services tech executive. She's the author of The Flight: My Opioid Journey. She also founded the Christopher Wolf Crusade, a nonprofit organization to educate people about opioids and effective pain management strategies.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and Chloee Weiner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
NPR Related Links
Changing the Way We Think About Chronic Pain
Growing without groaning: A brief guide to gardening when you have chronic pain
Invisibilia: For Some Teens With Debilitating Pain, The Treatment Is More Pain
Copyright 2024 NPR