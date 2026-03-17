Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 17

A Powell resident gained international attention after driving his horses and wagon through the McDonald’s drive-thru. The Powell Tribune reports Allen Hatch swung by for a combo meal, but was told at the window he wouldn’t be allowed to do it again with the horses. His story went viral, with people planning to boycott or protest and threatening to drive their own buggies to the drive-thru. McDonald’s eventually apologized to Hatch, who hadn’t been that worked up about it anyway.

Big Horn High School theater students got a rare chance to learn from someone who has been there, done that, and turned it into a career. The Sheridan Press reports Broadway and television actor Andrew Kober stopped by to work with the students on their production of “Beetlejuice Jr.” Kober’s been in several roles in the production.

Cody and two popular tourist operations there have been nominated for several “best of” competitions. The Cody Enterprise reports Blackwater Creek Lodge & Guest Ranch was nominated for the USA Today “Best Dude Ranch” award. Winners will be announced tomorrow. Wyoming River Trips was nominated for “Best Whitewater Rafting 2026.” Tomorrow is the last day to vote on that one. And Cody was nominated for USA Today’s “Best Small Town in the West” contest, which runs through March 30.