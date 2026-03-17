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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:53 AM MDT

A Powell resident gained international attention after driving his horses and wagon through the McDonald’s drive-thru. The Powell Tribune reports Allen Hatch swung by for a combo meal, but was told at the window he wouldn’t be allowed to do it again with the horses. His story went viral, with people planning to boycott or protest and threatening to drive their own buggies to the drive-thru. McDonald’s eventually apologized to Hatch, who hadn’t been that worked up about it anyway.

Big Horn High School theater students got a rare chance to learn from someone who has been there, done that, and turned it into a career. The Sheridan Press reports Broadway and television actor Andrew Kober stopped by to work with the students on their production of “Beetlejuice Jr.” Kober’s been in several roles in the production.

Cody and two popular tourist operations there have been nominated for several “best of” competitions. The Cody Enterprise reports Blackwater Creek Lodge & Guest Ranch was nominated for the USA Today “Best Dude Ranch” award. Winners will be announced tomorrow. Wyoming River Trips was nominated for “Best Whitewater Rafting 2026.” Tomorrow is the last day to vote on that one. And Cody was nominated for USA Today’s “Best Small Town in the West” contest, which runs through March 30.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel