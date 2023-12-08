© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST

Did you know that December 10, which is Sunday this year, is known as Wyoming Day?

According to the Library of Congress, on December 10, 1869, John Campbell, who was the governor of the Wyoming Territory, approved the first law in U.S. history that explicitly granted women the right to vote.

The events leading up to the introduction and passage of the suffrage law are a little unclear though. One popular story credits Esther Hobart Morris with the law’s success. Morris would go on to be the first female justice of the peace. The story goes that she arrived in South Pass just before the 1869 elections and decided to hold a tea party to present her support of woman suffrage to legislative candidates. Democrat William H. Bright was supposedly there that night and when he won a seat in the legislature, he introduced a bill granting women the right to vote. Many of the legislators treated it as a joke, but they passed it nonetheless. They were therefore surprised when Governor Campbell signed it into law.

While there are several other “Wyoming Days,” December 10 gained the distinction in honor of that historic leap forward for women’s rights.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel