© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Amid heavy humanitarian toll, war also brings political implications in Israel

Published October 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

Israel’s war with Hamas after the Hamas attack is causing a devastating humanitarian toll in Gaza. The war also raises questions in Israel about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his past actions toward Palestinians, and his future at the head of Israel’s government.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roger Cohen of the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.