Thursday, September 28

The Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins could soon help break a world record. Kyle Berkshire is the current World Long Drive Champion and World Record Holder. But next week, he will be on the course trying to set a new record. He will have to hit the ball over 515 yards.

A Wyoming PBS series focused on the state’s mental health crisis has won an award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports “A State of Mind” won the “Content—Topic Feature” category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association's Annual Public Media Awards. The series has also won a few Heartland Emmys.

Another award was given to a nurse at Freedom Elementary School in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Andrea Escobedo was recognized nationally as the Nurse of the Year by the American Heart Association. She coordinated the Kids Heart Challenge last school year to encourage students to practice healthy habits and teach them lifesaving skills like hands-only CPR.

Some Wyomingites may have thought they saw a UFO near the end of July. Oil City News reports that actually, a satellite train passed overhead. The cluster of small SpaceX satellites moved together through the sky before going into permanent orbit.