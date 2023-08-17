Thursday, August 17

Some Casper residents were woken up on a recent morning by a train horn… that lasted for thirty minutes. K2Radio reports the horn blew at 4:30 a.m. Normally, trains only blow their horn for a short time as they approach a crossing. The likely culprit for the early morning wakeup was a mechanical malfunction.

A Cheyenne gardener recently found a weed that’s new to Wyoming. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle writes that Bob Gorges found a white mullein in his garden. It’s only been found in one other place in the Rocky Mountain West: Fort Collins. It’s usually found around Philadelphia. The specimen will be preserved in the University of Wyoming’s herbarium.

The Prime Rib Restaurant and Wine Cellar in Gillette has received the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine for the seventh year in a row. The Gillette News Record reports the Cheyenne Club in Saratoga and Dornan’s in Moose both also received the award. And Glorietta Trattoria, Silver Dollar Grill, and Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse in Jackson received the Award of Excellence from the publication.

And WalletHub has named Wyoming as the fifth best place to live in the country.