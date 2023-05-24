Wednesday, May 24

The Laramie Animal Shelter recently had some unusual residents. The Laramie Boomerang reports that after a rollover on I-80, 63 exotic animals, mostly reptiles, found temporary homes in the shelter.

Another car accident brought a community together. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports four teenage girls on the lacrosse team and two of their mothers were heading back from a tournament when they got in a head on collision. Everyone in their vehicle was injured but survived. Jackson turned out for them, organizing multiple MealTrains. And the team made care packages and prayer flags for the affected families.

The community of Greybull also recently came out for the family of a local kid who had been in a car accident. The Greybull Standard reports an event was held for T.J. Davis. Over 200 people attended and raised nearly $43,000 for the family. The family said that even though they weren’t Greybull natives, they felt like they were that night.

And the Douglas Budget reports the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas held their annual fund raiser last month. They broke fundraising records for local organizations and raised about half a million dollars.