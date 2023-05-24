© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, May 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT

The Laramie Animal Shelter recently had some unusual residents. The Laramie Boomerang reports that after a rollover on I-80, 63 exotic animals, mostly reptiles, found temporary homes in the shelter.

Another car accident brought a community together. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports four teenage girls on the lacrosse team and two of their mothers were heading back from a tournament when they got in a head on collision. Everyone in their vehicle was injured but survived. Jackson turned out for them, organizing multiple MealTrains. And the team made care packages and prayer flags for the affected families.

The community of Greybull also recently came out for the family of a local kid who had been in a car accident. The Greybull Standard reports an event was held for T.J. Davis. Over 200 people attended and raised nearly $43,000 for the family. The family said that even though they weren’t Greybull natives, they felt like they were that night.

And the Douglas Budget reports the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas held their annual fund raiser last month. They broke fundraising records for local organizations and raised about half a million dollars.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel